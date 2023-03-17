Zirconia Implant Market is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5% Over the forecast period-By PMI
ZIRCONIA IMPLANT MARKET accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. Dental implants, also known as frames or metal posts, are tooth-like structures constructed of a hybrid material such as titanium or zirconium. These implants are surgically implanted/placed beneath the gum line in the jawbone. Dentures, crowns, and bridges are used to cover the implants. For long-term success, these implants provide appropriate bone support and bond the inserted elements. Titanium and Titanium alloys are mostly used as dental implants due to their good mechanical properties, and excellent biocompatibility, in clinical success.
The report "Zirconia Implant Market, By Type (Single-stage Zirconia Implants and Two-stage Zirconia Implants), By Application (Hospital and Dental Clinic), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”
Key Highlights:
•On 19 September 2021, Brookside Dental (aka: Utah Smile Clinic) Launched Revolutionary 3-on-6™ Dental-Implant Technology in Salt Lake Utah.
Brookside dental offers the best dental care in Utah.
•In January 2018, Thommen Medical located in Switzerland launched the Thommen 3.0 Implant system.
Analyst View:
Increasing applications of dental implants in numerous therapeutic areas, as well as rising demand for prostheses, are likely to propel the market forward. Oral rehabilitation, which aids in the restoration of a patient's oral function and face form, is a primary factor driving demand for these implants. Patients and dentists are becoming more accepting of dental implants as a result of the drawbacks of detachable prosthesis, such as discomfort, lack of natural appearance, and the necessity for upkeep. Because prosthetics mounted on dental implants do not encroach on sensitive tissues and improve aesthetics, the market is likely to grow.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Zirconia Implant Market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 10.7 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The Global Zirconia Implant Market is segmented into type, application, and region.
• By type, the Global Zirconia Implant Market is segmented into Single-stage Zirconia Implants and Two-stage Zirconia Implants.
• By Application, the Global Zirconia Implant Market is segmented into Hospital and Dental Clinic.
• By region, the Global Zirconia Implant Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
• Straumann Holding AG
• Nobel Biocare AG
• Dentsply Sirona
• Biomer Technology Ltd
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
• Osstem Implant Co
• GC Industries
• Zest Labs
• Dyna Dental Engineering BV
• Kyocera Medical Corp.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Zirconia Implant Market:
1. What is the current size of the zirconia implant market, and what is its projected growth rate?
2. What are the major drivers of growth in the zirconia implant market, and what are the barriers to adoption?
3. What are the key trends and developments in the zirconia implant market, and how are they affecting the industry?
4. Who are the major players in the zirconia implant market, and what are their market shares and competitive strategies?
5. What are the key product categories in the zirconia implant market, and what are the growth prospects for each category?
