HCM City speeds up use of invoices generated from cash registers

VIETNAM, March 17 - HCM CITY — The People's Committee of HCM City has urged various departments and agencies to take steps to expedite the use of e-invoices generated from cash registers in order to meet the set roadmap.

The municipal Department of Taxation has been directed to collaborate with departments, sectors, the people’s committees of Thủ Đức City and districts, and relevant units to put the scheme into action.

Emphasis has been placed on tackling obstacles linked to policy, professional process, and software application in the plan, as well as boosting communication campaigns to raise taxpayers’ awareness of the advantages of using e-invoices generated from cash registers.

The municipal Department of Planning and Investment has been assigned the responsibility of notifying and instructing businesses, business households, and individuals to register for the use of e-invoices created from cash registers when they establish a business and engage in business activities.

HCM City is one of three localities that piloted the use of e-invoices generated from cash registers. Despite more than two months of implementation beginning on December 15, 2022, the number of taxpayers who have successfully registered in the city remains low, with just 278 as of February 26 this year.

According to a preliminary survey, HCM City has 5,268 business households and 266 businesses that are trade centres, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment service providers, all of whom are the targets of the programme. — VNS