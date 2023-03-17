Reduction of share capital due to losses by reduction of nominal value: number of shares unchanged

Paris, France, March 17, 2023 – 07:00 CET – The Board of Directors of the Company decided at its meeting of March 16, 2023, to implement the authorization granted to it by the General Meeting of March 8, 2023 pursuant to its First Resolution and decided to reduce the share capital by an amount of 3,257,856.68 euros, motivated by losses1, by reducing the nominal value of each share from 0.06 euro to 0.02 euro.

This purely technical operation has neither impact on the stock market value of the shares of the Company nor on the number of shares of the Company in circulation. After this operation, the share capital amounting to 1,628,928.34 euros remains composed of 81,446,417 shares having a nominal value of 0.02 euro.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

1 The amount of the capital reduction was used to cover the Company's previous losses and the balance was allocated to an unavailable reserve account to cover future losses.

