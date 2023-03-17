Increasing Awareness of Eye Health Drives Growth in the Global Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

Conjunctivitis refers to the inflammation or infection of the conjunctiva. It is the most common presentation of eye redness in both primary care .

Conjunctivitis Treatment-

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, which is the thin, transparent layer that covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids. The condition can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, allergies, or exposure to irritants such as smoke, dust, or chemicals.

The treatment for conjunctivitis depends on the underlying cause of the condition. Here are some common treatments:

Viral conjunctivitis: If the conjunctivitis is caused by a virus, antibiotics will not be effective. The virus will usually clear up on its own within one to two weeks. In the meantime, you can use artificial tears or cool compresses to relieve symptoms.

Bacterial conjunctivitis: If the conjunctivitis is caused by bacteria, antibiotic eye drops or ointment may be prescribed to clear up the infection. It's important to complete the full course of antibiotics as prescribed, even if symptoms improve before the medication is finished.

Allergic conjunctivitis: If the conjunctivitis is caused by allergies, antihistamine eye drops or oral medications may be prescribed to relieve symptoms.

Irritant conjunctivitis: If the conjunctivitis is caused by exposure to irritants such as smoke or chemicals, flushing the eye with saline solution or artificial tears may help relieve symptoms. It's important to avoid exposure to the irritant in the future.

In addition to these treatments, it's important to practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, and avoid sharing towels or other personal items with others.

.CAGR: 3.8%

Current Market Size: USD 4.2 Billion

Forecast Growing Region: APAC

Largest Market: North America

Projection Time: 2021 – 2031

Base Year: 2021

How Conjunctivitis Treatment is making their way Hospital Pharmacy

Conjunctivitis treatment options are typically available in hospital pharmacies, as well as in retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. In hospital pharmacies, conjunctivitis treatments such as antibiotic eye drops or ointments, antihistamine eye drops or oral medications, and saline solution may be stocked and dispensed.

Pharmacists in hospital pharmacies play an important role in the treatment of conjunctivitis. They work closely with physicians and other healthcare providers to ensure that patients receive the appropriate medications and dosages. Pharmacists may also provide counseling to patients on how to use their medications properly and monitor for any potential drug interactions or adverse effects.

In addition, hospital pharmacies may have compounding capabilities to prepare customized medications for patients with specific needs, such as patients who are allergic to certain ingredients or who require a different dosage form than what is commercially available.

Overall, hospital pharmacies play a critical role in ensuring that patients with conjunctivitis receive the appropriate medications and care to help them recover quickly and prevent the spread of the infection.

Key Players –

bbVie Inc., Ajanta Pharma Limited,

AFT pharmaceuticals,

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd,

Bausch Health Companies Inc,

Cipla, Inc.,

Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited,

Indoco Remedies Ltd.,

Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd.,

JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd,

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG,

Ocular Therapeutics, Inc.,

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.,

Spectra Vision Care Pvt. Ltd,

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd,

and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

