Grotesquely refreshing roguelike game "Petit Petit Petit" - Now available for Early Access on Steam!

PPP Title Image PPP Gameplay Image PPP Character Image

“Petit Petit Petit” – new roguelike action game now available for Early Access on Steam, with an official release set for the Nintendo Switch later this year

TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese game developer MOSS Co., Ltd. – famous for developing the “Raiden“ series – has just released its newest creation "Petit Petit Petit" for early access on Steam.

This exciting roguelike survival game features disgustingly adorable immune cells and medical nanomachines that players can control to fight off pathogens and protect their host from deadly diseases.

The game is now currently available for Early Access on Steam until March 24, 2023. An official full release is set for Steam and the Nintendo Switch later this year.

______

Heavily inspired by Poncle’s Vampire Survivors, Petit Petit Petit brings a grotesque-yet-fresh new face to the realm of roguelike games.

This action game is set inside the body of an unknown creature on a faraway planet, in which the player aims to survive for a certain period of time by fighting off enemies aiming to take down the host organism. To save the host from disease, players can manipulate immune cells and medical nanomachines to fight off pathogens that have invaded the body.

Petit Petit Petit players can look forward to:

Honing their survival strategy in action-packed single-player gameplay, choosing from a colorful array of manga-style characters to control, each with their own set of equipment and skills.

_______

About Petit Petit Petit

Title: Petit Petit Petit

Platforms: Steam, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Scheduled for 2023

(Steam Early Access starting March 2023)

Cost: TBD

CERO: TBD

Producers: MOSS Co., Ltd.

©Data Art,Inc. ©MOSS Co., Ltd.

Download on Steam (early access): https://store.steampowered.com/app/2145720/Petit_Petit_Petit/

Set to be released on Nintendo Switch later in 2023!

Official website (Japanese only): https://mossjp.co.jp/archives/topics/457

Official PV: https://youtu.be/DKjaTJuyiSc

_______

About the Developers

Data Art Inc.

Founded in 1984 and based in Tokyo, Data Art Inc. is a leading company in the field of video, and is always "thinking," "experimenting," and challenging itself with the motto of "contributing to the development of society by entertaining people and inspiring them with dreams.

https://data-art.biz/

MOSS Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1993 and based in Tokyo, MOSS Co., Ltd. is a video game development company that excels in planning and development for a wide range of markets, including games, pachinko/pachislot machines, and casino gaming, and provides support to maximize the potential value of the IP and titles they handle.

□MOSS Corporation Official Website

http://www.mossjp.co.jp/

□MOSS Inc. Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/mossjp.co.jp/

The images are for illustrative purposes only. Contents and design are subject to change.

The information in this press release is current at the time of publication.

The Nintendo Switch logo and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.

Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Valve Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact:

Kenta Morioka, Planning & Sales Department, MOSS Co.

TEL: 03-3843-1310

FAX: 03-3843-1315

E-mail: morioka@mossjp.co.jp please also CC: alexandra.h@mugen-creations.com

URL: http://www.mossjp.co.jp/

『Petit Petit Petit』 PV English Ver.