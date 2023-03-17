Global Cloud Based Contact Centre Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cloud Based Contact Centre Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Based Contact Centre Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cloud based contact centre market. As per TBRC’s cloud based contact centre market forecast, the cloud based contact centre market size is expected to grow to $54.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.2%.

The increase in interest among global companies in investing in the cloud-based contact center sector is expected to drive the growth of the cloud-based contact center market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest cloud based contact centre market share. Major players in the cloud based contact centre market include NICE Systems Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Five9 Inc., Talkdesk, 8x8 Inc., Cisco Systems.

Trending Cloud Based Contact Centre Market Trend

The adoption of new technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud-based contact center market. Major players in the cloud-based contact center sector are focused on the adoption of new technologies to sustain their marketplace. For instance, in March 2022, Google, a US-based, technology company, launched the Cloud Contact Center AI platform. The Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform combines artificial intelligence, cloud scalability, multi-experience capabilities, and CRM connectors to provide a complete, out-of-the-box contact centre platform. The Cloud Contact Center AI platform uses historical CRM (Customer relationship management) data and in-the-moment contacts, to predict client needs and route calls properly.

Cloud Based Contact Centre Market Segments

• By Type: Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Telephony Integration, Analytics and Reporting

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

• By Organisation Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications, IT and ITeS, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud based contact centre market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cloud-based contact center refers to the hub of an organization where all inbound and outbound customer communications are managed. These are used to lower costs, boost ROI, increase scalability and flexibility, offer better customer and employee experiences, and enable companies to give cutting-edge capabilities that transform the historical contact center into a modern contact center and could be deployed in minutes with no upfront capital commitment.

Cloud Based Contact Centre Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cloud Based Contact Centre Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud based contact centre global market size, drivers and trends, cloud based contact centre market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cloud based contact centre global market growth across geographies. The cloud based contact centre market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

