Content Marketing Software Market Size Expected To Reach $15 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Content Marketing Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the content marketing software market. As per TBRC’s content marketing software market forecast, the content marketing software market size is expected to grow to $15.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.3%.

The increase in digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the content marketing software market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest content marketing software market share. Major players in the content marketing software market include Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., PathFactory Inc., HubSpot Inc., Alma Media Oyj, Curata Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Contently.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7946&type=smp

Trending Content Marketing Software Market Trend

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in content marketing software. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward the use of artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2020, GroupM, a US-based media investment company, launched INCA, an artificial intelligence-powered, brand-safe platform for influencer and content marketing in India. INCA's platform is built on intuitive data-driven planning, a network of creators, workflow management, content amplification, analytics, and optimization. With Inca, brands are connected with trustworthy and relevant influencers and reach customers with the assurance of brand safety, transparency, and guaranteed returns.

Content Marketing Software Market Segments

•By Content Type: Social Media, Blogs, Videos, Infographics, Other Content Types

•By Component: Software, Services

•By Application: Content Creation, Content Analytics, Content Curation, Content Distribution, Campaign Management

•By End-Use: Automotive, Health care, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Power and Energy, Other End Use

•By Geography: The global content marketing software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-marketing-software-global-market-report

Content marketing refers to a marketing strategy used for attracting, engaging, and retaining an audience by creating and sharing relevant articles, videos, podcasts, and other media.

Content Marketing Software Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Content Marketing Software Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on content marketing software market size, drivers and trends, content marketing software global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and content marketing software market growth across geographies. The content marketing software global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



