Global Cloud Professional Services Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 18% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cloud professional services market. As per TBRC’s cloud professional services market forecast, the cloud professional services market size is expected to grow to $58.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The growth in the cloud professional services market is due to rising focus on digitizing business processes. North America region is expected to hold the largest cloud professional services market share. Major players in the cloud professional services market include Accenture plc, HCL Technologies, Cognizant, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology, Hitachi Vantara Corporation.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the cloud professional services market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

• By Service Type: Consulting, Application Development and Modernization, Implementation and Migration, Integration and Optimization

• By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud

• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By Verticals: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and ITES, Government, Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and utilities, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global cloud professional services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cloud professional service refers to the services provided based on cloud technology infrastructure that involves the selection, deployment, and ongoing management of various cloud-based resources over the internet. Cloud professional services are used by various companies for planning and managing their cloud infrastructure as per the needs of the company.

Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cloud professional services global market forecast insights and cloud professional services global market analysis on cloud professional services global market size, drivers and trends, cloud professional services industry major players, competitors' revenues and cloud professional services global market share, market positioning, and cloud professional services global market growth across geographies. The cloud professional services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

