Non Fat Dry Milk Market is estimated to be US$ 11.1 billion by 2022-2032 - By PMI
[PDF, Page No-178] Non Fat Dry Milk Market, By Type,By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non Fat Dry Milk contains lactose, milk proteins, and milk minerals in the same relative proportions as in the fresh milk from which it made and manufactured by the removal of fat and water from milk. Non Fat Dry Milk contains only 0.2 grams of fat and 0.3 grams of saturated fat and provides powerful benefits such as calcium, proteins, vitamin A and vitamin D.
Rising demand for non-fat dry milk in confectionary industries and its nutritional benefits has become a key factor for fueling growth of the non-fat dry milk market. Increasing consumption of dairy increases the number of dairy farms products which drives the global market growth. Further, low cost of non-fat dry milk compared to liquid milk is expected to fruitful the demand for target market growth over the forecast period.
The report “Non Fat Dry Milk Market, By Type (Low Heat, Medium Heat, and High Heat), By Application (Dairy Products, Confectionery, Desserts and Bakery, Meat Products, Infant formula, and Prepared Dry Mixes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In October 2022, the world’s leading index provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), launched the S&P GSCI Skim Milk Powder, the latest in a series of single commodity indices based on the S&P GSCI. The S&P GSCI Skim Milk Powder dairy commodity markets are designed to provide investors with a reliable and publicly available performance benchmark.
• In May 2021, Lactalis Ingredients launched new organic whole milk powder with its expansion of milk powder range products in France. This milk comes from French dairy farms with specification of organic farming. The product is free from antibiotics, preservatives, and neutralizing agents and can be used for dairy, baking and making chocolates.
Report Sample Link:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1282
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Non Fat Dry Milk market is increasing demand for Non Fat Dry Milk due to its high nutritional and healthy benefits. Non-fat dry milk has longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk which led to increase in demand for target market growth. Important health benefits such as lowering blood pressure due to no fat and content of helpful nutrition with calcium, potassium and magnesium has given rise in demand for target market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Non Fat Dry Milk Market accounted for US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 11.1 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.4%. The Non Fat Dry Milk Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Non Fat Dry Milk Market is segmented into Low Heat, Medium Heat, and High Heat.
• Based on Application, Non Fat Dry Milk Market is segmented into Dairy Products, Confectionery, Desserts and Bakery, Meat Products, Infant formula, and Prepared Dry Mixes.
• By Region, the Non Fat Dry Milk Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Non Fat Dry Milk Market:
• Blue Diamond Growers Inc.
• OATLY A.B
• Danone S.A
• Jaw Der Develop Co. Ltd.
• Eden Foods, Inc.
• Organic Valley CROPP Cooperative
• SunOpta, Inc.
• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
• Dana Dairy Group
• Glanbia Ingredients Ireland Ltd.
• Holland Dairy Foods
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Request sample PDF:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1282
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Non Fat Dry Milk Market:
1. What is the current non -fat dry milk market size and growth rate?
Non-fat dry milk, also known as skimmed milk powder, is obtained by removing the fat content from milk through a drying process. It has a longer shelf life compared to liquid milk and is used in various food products such as bakery, confectionery, dairy products, and infant formula.
2. What are the growth opportunities in the non -fat dry milk market?
Increasing demand for dairy products: The non-fat dry milk market offers growth opportunities due to the increasing demand for dairy products, particularly in emerging economies. Industry players can invest in these markets to meet the growing demand for dairy products.
Diversification of product portfolio: The non-fat dry milk market offers opportunities for diversification of the product portfolio, with the production of various dairy products such as yogurt, cheese, and ice cream. Industry players can expand their product portfolio to cater to the growing demand in various end-use industries.
Questions by Non Fat Dry Milk Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
6. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
7. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request a Customized link here:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1282
Read Related Insights:
Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternatives Market-By Product type (Spoonful and Drinkable), By Source (Plant based yogurt and Dairy based yogurt), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Flavors (Plain, Chocolate, Blueberries, Strawberry and Others), By Taste (Sweetened ( Sugar and Jaggery) and Unsweetened), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Baby Food Market-By Product Type (Ready to Feed Baby Food, Dried Baby Food, Infant Cereals, Infant Milk Formula, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Solid), by Source Type (Inorganic and Organic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugstores, Hypermarkets, Online Channel, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ 1 860-531-2701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube