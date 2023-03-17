Secrets to Spotless Rugs - The Best Way to Clean Area Rugs
Area rugs add a hint of personal style and flair. Caring for area rugs requires a little more than that. Read to learn the secrets to keeping rugs spotless.
Professional area rug cleaning is one of the best ways to keep and maintain many kinds of area rugs, and always seek the advice of a professional before attempting any kind of spot treatment.”TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Area rugs are a great way to bring character to any space. Keeping them clean and bright is where the real challenge is. The truth is, area rugs need special care to stay looking beautiful.
— Peter, JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
In this article, we’ll discuss the best way to clean area rugs, the importance of proper rug cleaning, and common area rug cleaning mistakes. Finally, we'll cover the benefits of professional area rug cleaning services.
What is the best way to clean area rugs?
The best way to keep rugs fresh is a combination of spot treatment, vacuuming, and professional area rug cleaning services. Spot treatments are an easy way to handle small stains and odors. There are many spot treatments available, so it’s best to do as much research as possible before choosing any method. For example, baking soda can be used as a safe versatile stain treatment for many different kinds of spots.
Vacuuming is also an important part of area rug cleaning. Vacuuming regularly will help remove dirt and debris that can accumulate in the fibers of the rug. Professional area rug cleaning services can also help keep area rugs looking their best. Professional services use specialized equipment and methods to deep clean area rugs, removing dirt, debris, and odors from the rug.
The importance of proper rug cleaning
Cleaning area rugs is an important part of keeping them looking their best. If not maintained regularly, dirt, debris, and odors will start to build up. This will cause the rug to look dull and dingy.
Aside from the aesthetic charm of a clean area rug, keeping the rug clean is a healthy option as well. If not properly maintained, rugs may begin to develop mold or mildew, especially if anything has spilled on them. Mold, of course, can cause serious health problems and permanently damage the fibers of the rug. Proper rug cleaning helps keep area rugs looking their best and prevents the growth of mold and mildew.
Common area rug cleaning mistakes
Avoiding common mistakes when maintaining area rugs is very important. One common mistake is using a vacuum cleaner that is too powerful. Vacuums that are too powerful can damage the fibers of the rug and can cause the rug to shed.
It’s also important to avoid using harsh cleaning products on area rugs. Harsh cleaning products can damage the fibers of the rug and cause fading. It's especially important to research everything applied to the rug. Many rugs are made from delicate or natural fibers and can be damaged by the wrong products.
Lastly, it’s important to avoid using too much water when spot-treating area rugs. Excess water can cause the rug to mildew, and can also cause the rug to shrink when not managed correctly. Discoloration may also occur if the spot isn't properly extracted.
When asked to provide keynotes for clients, Peter, owner and operator of JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care had this to say: "Professional area rug cleaning is one of the best ways to keep and maintain many kinds of area rugs, and always seek the advice of a professional before attempting any kind of spot treatment."
Professional area rug cleaning services
When it comes to area rug cleaning, professional area rug cleaning services offer the best results. Professional area rug cleaning services use specialized equipment to deep clean area rugs, removing dirt, debris, and odors from the rug.
Professional area rug cleaning services also offer specialized services for different types of rugs. Handmade rug cleaning, for example, is different than machine-made rug cleaning. The fibers as well may differ from rug to rug. Wool rugs, for example, need to be cleaned differently than silk or rayon.
Professional area rug cleaning services can also help protect area rugs by applying protective treatments to the fibers of the rug.
Rugs need professional cleaning. While spot treatments and vacuuming will do wonders to keep the rug looking nice, professional area rug cleaning will truly maintain the beauty and elegance of both handmade and machine-made area rugs.
Get in touch with JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care to learn more about their professional area rug cleaning services available in Tarzana, California, and the surrounding neighborhoods.
Laila Shams
JP Carpet Cleaning Expert Floor Care
+1 818-263-9314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other