IT Professional Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IT professional services market. As per TBRC’s IT professional services market forecast, the IT professional services market size is expected to grow to $1.22 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The increasing demand for digital upgrades for businesses is expected to propel the growth of the IT professional services market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest IT professional services market share. Major players in the IT professional services market include Accenture plc, Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited.

Trending IT Professional Services Market Trend
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the IT professional services market. Major companies operating in the IT professional services market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in October 2021, VMware Inc., a US-based company operating in IT professional services, launched Cross-Cloud services for multi-cloud management. This group of integrated services would help to deliver a faster and smarter path to the cloud for digital businesses, providing customers with the ability to build, run, and better secure apps through any cloud with freedom and flexibility. Through VMware Cross-Cloud services, customers would have key advantages such as accelerated cloud journeys, cost efficiency, flexibility, and control over multiple clouds. This service helps manage multiple clouds by providing a unified platform.

IT Professional Services Market Segments
• By Type: Project-Oriented Services, ITO Services, IT Support And Training Services, Enterprise Cloud Computing Services
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By End-Use: Technology Companies, Consulting Companies, Marketing And Communication Companies, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global IT professional services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IT professional services refers to the process instructed using guidelines, prepared and designed in systems, along with corroborating practices, which can be accomplished by a business or component of an enterprise to organize, supply, function, and manage IT solutions that are provided to clients.

IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IT Professional Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IT professional services global market size, drivers and trends, IT professional services global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and IT professional services global market growth across geographies. The IT professional services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.


