Global Enterprise Content Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Enterprise Content Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the enterprise content management market. As per TBRC’s enterprise content management market forecast, the enterprise content management market size is expected to grow to $48.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The growth in the enterprise content management market is due to surge in the volume of content being generated due to the prevalence of digitalization. North America region is expected to hold the largest enterprise content management market share. Major players in the enterprise content management market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, M-Files Inc., Hyland Systems Inc.

Trending Enterprise Content Management Market Trend

Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the enterprise content management market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as to sustain their position in the market.

Enterprise Content Management Market Segments

• By Solution: Records Management, Case Management, Document Management, Mobile Content Management, Imaging and Capturing, Web Content Management, Other Solutions

• By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Service: Integration, Support and Maintenance, Training

• By Industry: BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Other Industries

• By Geography: The global enterprise content management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Enterprise content management refers to the system for maintaining a company's material across its entire lifecycle, including documents, spreadsheets, contracts, and scanned photographs. Enterprise content management systems and services improve a company's content management by reducing clutter while increasing data and process visibility. Enterprise content management are used to lower risk and increase productivity, efficiency, and customer experience by removing paper-based chores and increasing process visibility.

