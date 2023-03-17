BCG Vaccine Market 2023 Sees Record Demand Surge Amidst Growing Global Critical Need for TB Protection

BCG Vaccine Industry

Rise in prevalence of TB, especially in developing & underdeveloped countries, & technological advancement in the field of vaccine research drive the growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancement in the field of vaccine research drive the growth of the global BCG vaccine market. On the other hand, certain side effects and global shortage of the vaccine impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped market opportunities in developing economies have been highly beneficial for the market growth.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title BCG Vaccine Market Size was Valued at USD 46.63 Million in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 74.26 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Bacillus Calmette-Gurin (BCG) vaccine is the only vaccine currently available for prevention of tuberculosis (TB). In countries with high prevalence of tuberculosis, one dose is recommended for healthy babies. However, in areas where tuberculosis is uncommon, only children at high risk are typically immunized, while suspected cases of tuberculosis are individually tested and treated. Adults not infected with tuberculosis and who have not been previously immunized but are frequently exposed to drug-resistant tuberculosis may be immunized as well. However, side effects associated with the BCG vaccine such as headache, head glands swollen, high temperature, and soreness at the site of injection is predicted to limit the use of BCG vaccines among certain individuals.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4419

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐁𝐂𝐆 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬

• AJ Biologics

• China National group corporation (Sinopharm)

• Greensignal Biopharma Limited

• Intervax Ltd.

• Japan BCG Laboratory

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Sanofi

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Stetens Serum Institute

• Torlak Institute of Virology

𝐁𝐂𝐆 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By demographics, the pediatrics segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the prevalence of tuberculosis, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, and technological advancements in the field of vaccine research.

By region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global BCG vaccine market. The same region is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, and developments in the R&D sector in the region.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4419

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current BCG vaccine Market trends and forecast estimations from 2022 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global BCG vaccine market is provided.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2022 to 2030, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding the competitive outlook of the market.

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

• Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

• MRI Coils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mri-coils-market-A14839

• Ambulance Services Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ambulance-services-market-A31884

• Lab Information Management System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lab-information-management-systems-market-A53480

• Healthcare Staffing Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/healthcare-staffing-market-A31394

• Medical Device Cleaning Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-device-cleaning-market-A31883

• Audiology Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/audiology-devices-market

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.