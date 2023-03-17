Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,861 in the last 365 days.

Seattle's Nurturing Roots Farm rallies to prevent displacement from Beacon Hill property

Image of fresh vegetables and smiling volunteers/ visitors of Nurturing Roots Farm that is facing possible displacement

Nurturing Roots will be holding a rally this Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 10 am-12 pm, engaging support to stop the very displacement EDI was designed to prevent from occurring.

Nurturing Roots will hold a rally this Sunday, 3/19/23, 10 am-12 pm, engaging support to stop the displacement EDI was designed to prevent.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years ago, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced $9.8 million in awards through the Equitable Development Initiative (EDI) to support the purchase of additional properties to house BIPOC organizations at risk of displacement. EDI is a central component of the City’s effort to support Seattle’s existing residents, businesses, and organizations in high-displacement-risk neighborhoods.

Nurturing Roots, a stand-out organization providing much needed healthy food distribution and education programming in Southeast Seattle, was awarded $935,000 to support the purchase of its location on Beacon Hill, where the organization has thrived for nearly ten years.

Though Nurturing Roots staff and volunteers have been told on numerous occasions by Bethany UCC (the landowners they’ve rented from since 2016) that they would be allowed to buy the parcel of land their farm resides on after securing the funding to purchase the land, the church is now not only balking at selling- but has issued a 30-day notice demanding that Nurturing Roots Farm vacate the property.

Nurturing Roots will be holding a rally this Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 10 am-12 pm, engaging support to stop the very displacement EDI was designed to prevent from occurring.

All media and press inquiries, contact: Jess Hooper, Lyfe Productives
jess@LyfeProductives.com; office: 818.588.3008 cell: 818.731.3691

Jess Hooper
Lyfe Productives
+1 818-731-3691
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Seattle's Nurturing Roots Farm rallies to prevent displacement from Beacon Hill property

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more