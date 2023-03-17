Seattle's Nurturing Roots Farm rallies to prevent displacement from Beacon Hill property
Nurturing Roots will hold a rally this Sunday, 3/19/23, 10 am-12 pm, engaging support to stop the displacement EDI was designed to prevent.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years ago, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced $9.8 million in awards through the Equitable Development Initiative (EDI) to support the purchase of additional properties to house BIPOC organizations at risk of displacement. EDI is a central component of the City’s effort to support Seattle’s existing residents, businesses, and organizations in high-displacement-risk neighborhoods.
Nurturing Roots, a stand-out organization providing much needed healthy food distribution and education programming in Southeast Seattle, was awarded $935,000 to support the purchase of its location on Beacon Hill, where the organization has thrived for nearly ten years.
Though Nurturing Roots staff and volunteers have been told on numerous occasions by Bethany UCC (the landowners they’ve rented from since 2016) that they would be allowed to buy the parcel of land their farm resides on after securing the funding to purchase the land, the church is now not only balking at selling- but has issued a 30-day notice demanding that Nurturing Roots Farm vacate the property.
Nurturing Roots will be holding a rally this Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 10 am-12 pm, engaging support to stop the very displacement EDI was designed to prevent from occurring.
