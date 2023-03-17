Golden State Cider Releases Dry & Mighty, Their First-to-Market Alcohol-Removed Cider

Golden State Cider Main Logo Dry & Mighty: GSC's Alcohol-Removed Cider

Everything consumers love about Golden State Cider Mighty Dry with less than 0.5% ABV; Rolling out distribution across California

HEALDSBURG, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden State Cider is pleased to announce the launch of our new alcohol-removed cider, Dry & Mighty. With 58% of consumers today drinking more no/lo beverages than a year ago, it is the perfect time to bring alcohol-removed cider to these thirsty consumers.

Dry & Mighty is crafted in the same style as Golden State Cider’s flagship cider, Mighty Dry, with 100% fresh pressed apples and fermented with champagne yeast. The cider undergoes a secondary de-alcoholization process to gently remove the alcohol resulting in a bright, crisp and juicy cider with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume. Dry & Mighty is currently rolling out distribution across California.

“Dry & Mighty is the perfect complement to our cider lineup,” said Golden State Cider CEO Chris Lacey. “We are always looking for ways to introduce more people to our unique, dry ciders. Dry & Mighty retains the distinctive taste of Mighty Dry for those seeking a refreshing anytime beverage.”

The demand for non-alcoholic alternatives continues to experience significant growth with 52% growth year over year within Northern California retail sales alone. The US non-alcoholic market accounts for more than $414 million in sales and the market is expected to grow as consumers increasingly turn to wellness beverages. Most of the growth is driven by an increased interest in overall health and wellness by Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

While there are non-alcoholic sparkling apple juices available in the market, they are marketed as a sweet beverage typically high in calories and sugar. Dry & Mighty provides a new de-alcoholized, dry-style alternative for adults with a discerning palate at a fraction of the sugar and calories. Dry & Mighty is perfect for consumers who want the experience of drinking a premium hard cider when socializing with friends or enjoying a casual meal at home without alcohol. With only 60 calories and no added sugar in every 16 oz can, Dry & Mighty is an ideal alternative for health-conscious consumers seeking a lower calorie, lower sugar option without sacrificing taste and quality.

About Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider, the pioneering dry cider maker in Sonoma County, offers a variety of apple-driven dry ciders with a mission to grow apples through cider and revitalize California’s apple growing industry. Golden State Cider produces more than fifteen different dry ciders that are made with whole, real and natural ingredients. The Golden State Cider making process always starts and finishes with 100% West Coast grown apples. We craft ciders that are naturally gluten free, vegan friendly and low in carb with no sugar added. To learn more about Golden State Cider’s new Dry & Mighty cider visit www.DrinkGoldenState.com or follow us on Instagram at @DrinkGoldenState.