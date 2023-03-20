Career Coach Goes Viral After Exposing Dark Side Of Education System
Thousands of people respond to the statement "The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all."
American academia was intentionally designed to turn you into a conformist.”REXBURG, ID, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A man recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the storied beginnings of mass education in the United States.
— Braxton Wood
User Braxton Wood (@workforreal) is a career coach who typically posts advice content on how job seekers can find their dream job. But in this video, which has reached over 560,000 views, he introduces the topic with a claim that the education system is faulty.
Throughout the nearly two minute video, Wood explains the nature of the industrial revolution and how it quickly created demand for masses of loyal, committed workers.
This was the point of the video that Wood introduces historical figure, John D Rockefeller. Wood shares that when challenged with the task of having a properly educated workforce, Rockefeller was quoted to suggest “Teach them everything about nothing.”
The basis of this sentiment, according to Wood, was to create a conditioned labor force that was dependable in following orders.
Comments on the video amounted quickly, with nearly 3000 in total.
User @stephaniek22 said: “as a therapist who sees children it hurts my soul to have to encourage them to conform to school expectations, when i distrust the school system myself”
“I’m a teacher, and I 100% agree” says user @doubleaut. “The system hasn’t changed since then, but there are those of us who try to pump out, actual, thinkers.”
And user @soul.clarity added “I’m a teacher who moved out of a (sic) HR & into a position where I see inner workings. This has become so much more obvious. It’s sickening.”
This video comes in the wake of many parents opting to homeschool their children as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study reported by Casey Eggleston and Jason Fields on census.gov shows that the number of homeschool households in the United States actually doubled in Q3 of 2020.
