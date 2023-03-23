Leaf Capital Partners Announces Jurika Fratiwi as Executive Director of Asia Pacific Investments

Jurika Fratiwi joins Leaf Capital Partners as Executive Director of APAC Investments
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf Capital Partners, a single-family office based in New York, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jurika Fratiwi as its new Executive Director of Asia Pacific (“APAC”) Investments. In this role, Ms. Fratiwi will be responsible for advising and spearheading the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management in the APAC region. Ms. Fratiwi is the Secretary General of the Indonesian Micro and Small Entrepreneurs Association (HIPMIKINDO) and Chairwoman and founder of Pertiwi Alam Jaya's. For over 17 years, Pertiwi Alam has been one of the largest manufacturers of environmental industrial grade Coco Fiber in Southeast Asia with trade industry expertise in international trade for US and foreign companies.
Ms. Fratiwi has been leading and navigating countless of import and export operators through the intricacies of complex trade and customs procedures, supply chain management, and logistics throughout APAC. Additionally, she serves as the Ministry and National Inspiration for Women's Empowerment and Child Protection in Indonesia. She is a frequent guest speaker at various international conferences and events, sharing her expertise and insights with industry leaders from around the world.
"We are committed to advocating for policies that protect and advance the interests of our members, and providing them with access to the resources, information, and services they need to succeed. Through collaboration and partnership with our members, government agencies, and other stakeholders, we strive to create a supportive and inclusive environment that empowers micro and small entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Indonesian economy.” said Ms. Fratiwi.
In her new role at Leaf Capital Partners, Ms. Fratiwi will be responsible for overseeing the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management in the APAC region. She will work closely with LCP investment committee to identify and execute on investment opportunities that align with the firm's long-term investment philosophy.
"I am excited to join Leaf Capital Partners and lead its APAC investment team," said Ms. Fratiwi. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to deliver superior investment returns for the family office, while also contributing to the growth and development SME in Indonesia and throughout Southeast Asia."
"We are thrilled to have Madam Jurika Fratiwi join our team," said Richard de Lima, President and CIO of Leaf Capital Partners. "Her deep expertise in the APAC markets, combined with her extensive experience alternative investment throughout the region, make her the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in this important region."
About Leaf Capital Partners:
Leaf Capital Partners is a New York-based private single-family office that manages a diversified portfolio of investments across asset classes and geographies. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value oriented. LCP's mission is to support an impact movement align to responsible and inclusive economic growth by delivering well-structured tailored growth capital options and resources that transcend countless opportunities for any business anywhere in the world.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.