MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits (PGWPs). Minister Fraser will be joined by James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

Date:        Friday, March 17, 2023
Time:       11:30 a.m., Eastern Time

Location: Humber College – Lakeshore Campus
                 G Building Centre for Entrepreneurship
                 17 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive
                 Room G101 A&B
                 Etobicoke, Ontario

Notes for media:

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m., Eastern Time.
  • Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing
    • Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
    • Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
    • Participant passcode: 9619879#
  • The announcement will be available live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c2294.html

