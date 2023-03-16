MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding post-graduation work permits (PGWPs). Minister Fraser will be joined by James Maloney, Member of Parliament for Etobicoke-Lakeshore.

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time

Location: Humber College – Lakeshore Campus

G Building Centre for Entrepreneurship

17 Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive

Room G101 A&B

Etobicoke, Ontario

Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m., Eastern Time .

. Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing

Toll-free dial-in number ( Canada /US): 1-866-206-0153

/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003



Participant passcode: 9619879#

The announcement will be available live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada