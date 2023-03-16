Sell-Formula.com Paying Moms And Dads Cash For Their Baby's Unused Formula

Through their noble initiative, the company hopes to address the issue of the wastage of unused baby formula.

Many parents don’t understand what they can do with their leftover formula, which often comes from top brands like Similac, Enfamil, Elecare, Nutricia, and Earth’s Best. For most parents, throwing away these unopened and unexpired bottles is the normal course of action. Sell-Formula.com aims to buy back these extra baby formulas and make sure that they don’t go to waste.

Their process is fairly simple, as parents can get an instant quote from their sell page by simply providing the brand name and the quantity of leftover formula. On the acceptance of the offer, the customer would need to enter their shipping information and choose a preferable mode of payment.

Explaining the process, one of the company’s key representatives said, “Your unused infant formula should be placed in a box once you receive your pre-paid mailing label. Bring it in to any UPS Store or Drop Off location after sealing. When your unused baby formula is delivered, a member of our team will inspect the boxes to confirm the items are correct.”

Once Sell Formula has inspected and confirmed the baby formula; all payments are made within 48 hours of receiving it. The average payout time of PayPal is between 1-5 business days, 5-7 days for checks, and immediate with Zelle. Sell-Formula.com purchases any baby formula that has more than six months left before it expires.

Even if a customer is unable to find their brand on the selling page, they can send a message to contact@sell-formula.com and get a response from the customer service team regarding their formula.

