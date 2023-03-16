The ACTEC Foundation Announces Four New Board of Directors

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) announced four ACTEC Fellows were elected to The Foundation's Board of Directors on Friday, March 3, during the ACTEC 2023 Annual Meeting.

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington, DC, March 16, 2023: The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Foundation today announced that four ACTEC Fellows were elected to The Foundation's Board of Directors on Friday, March 3, during the ACTEC 2023 Annual Meeting, held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Foundation President Jeffrey C. Thede (2020-2023) chaired the 2023 ACTEC Foundation Nominating Committee, with members Theron E. Fry, Joseph G. Hodges, Jr., Benetta Y. Park, Bruce S. Ross, and Melissa J. Willms.

Four ACTEC Fellows were elected as Foundation Directors for a three-year term ending in 2026: Keith Bradoc Gallant, Shannon G. Guthrie, William P. LaPiana, and Kendis Kay Muscheid.

Four ACTEC Fellows were elected as 2023-2024 Foundation Officers: John T. Rogers, Jr., President; Melissa J. Willms, Vice President; Kathleen R. Sherby, Treasurer; and Lora G. Davis, Secretary. Jeffrey C. Thede will serve as Immediate Past President.

Also elected as Foundation Director for a second term ending in 2026 are ACTEC Fellows W. Cameron McCulloch, Jr., Charles Ian Nash, Benetta Y. Park, and Bruce S. Ross.

About The ACTEC Foundation: The ACTEC Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that offers education to families and professionals and supports students interested in the trust and estate area of the law. Through continued financial support, The ACTEC Foundation provides professional development, scholarships, and education for several vital efforts, including legal education, educational support, public initiatives, legal publications, and the student editorial board.

About the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC): Established in 1949, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) is a national nonprofit association of approximately 2,500 lawyers and law professors from throughout the United States and abroad. ACTEC members (Fellows) are peer-elected based on professional reputation and expertise in the preparation of wills and trusts, estate planning, probate, trust administration, and related practice areas. The College's mission includes improving and reforming probate, trust and tax laws, procedures and professional practice standards. ACTEC frequently offers technical comments about legislation and regulations but does not take positions on matters of policy or political objectives.

Media Contact

Rebecca Vandall, The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Foundation, 2024658270, rebecca.vandall@actec.org

SOURCE The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) Foundation