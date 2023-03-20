Leading Combat Sports Training Company Sweet Science of Fighting has Acquired IJudgeFights.com
AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The move solidifies its position as a leading information hub in the MMA industry.
Sweet Science of Fighting, a leading combat sports training company, has announced the acquisition of IJudgeFights.com. The site was a top MMA sports news site with its own MMA judging app that had made a name for itself in breaking news on MMA and boxing. The acquisition took place on 13th March 2023 and will allow Sweet Science of Fighting to offer its members an even more comprehensive range of services, from training and coaching to new news and analysis.
Sweet Science of Fighting was founded by James de Lacey, who is a published researcher in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research and holds a Master's degree in Sports & Exercise Science. He has a great team of Ph.D.’s working in combat sports and martial arts enthusiasts to add their expertise within the SSOF Underground banner. By acquiring IJudgeFights.com, he now has an experienced editorial team under his disposal that will help to write informative content that will be beneficial for the overall MMA ecosystem.
Talking to the media, James de Lacey said, "The acquisition of the news site represents a major milestone in the company's growth strategy and will help us evolve as a combat sports training and coaching company. With the rise of the UFC, Bellator, and One FC, MMA fans are demanding high-quality content online. At Sweet Science of Fighting, we have big ambitions and want to help meet the needs for the latest news, analysis, and insights from the world of MMA and combat sports".
This acquisition will allow them to expand their reach and offer their members and clients a one-stop shop for all their combat sports training and information needs.
He went on to add, “Readers can expect high-quality content in the next few weeks that breaks down various upcoming events in MMA, breakdown of training methods, strength & conditioning tips and mindset required by elite level athletes".
The site also has a Podcast as well as SSOF Fight Gear for MMA enthusiasts passionate about the sport. People interested in learning more about their MMA training programs or want to check out their blogs can visit their website today. https://sweetscienceoffighting.com.
About the company
Sweet Science of Fighting was founded by James de Lacey, who holds a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Science and is a published researcher in the Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research. The company provides training programs that help teach members how to dominate the ring, mats, and cage.
