Governor Newsom Unveils Stronger Proposal to Hold Big Oil Accountable

Published: Mar 16, 2023

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom’s special session proposal to hold Big Oil accountable now includes a dedicated, year-round independent watchdog to root out price gouging by oil companies.

REMINDER: Big Oil made more than $200 billion in profits last year.

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with leaders representing a coalition of hundreds of organizations, stakeholders and local leaders to unveil new, stronger proposals to hold Big Oil accountable.

At the meeting, Governor Newsom shared new details of the proposal – including the creation of a new independent watchdog within the California Energy Commission (CEC) charged with monitoring California’s petroleum market on a daily basis to ensure market participants play by the rules. The division would have access to new information required to be reported by refiners, subpoena power to compel production of other data and records that would reveal patterns of misconduct or price manipulation, and direction to refer violations of law to the Attorney General for prosecution.

Additionally, the CEC would be authorized to set a price gouging penalty via a public rulemaking process, to hold Big Oil accountable for making excessive profits at the expense of Californian families. The CEC would establish a penalty structure that deters excessive pricing by imposing a civil penalty on refiners who charge more than a maximum allowable margin for the price of gasoline.