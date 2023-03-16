FIVE NEBRASKA TEACHERS CHOSEN AS STATE FINALISTS FOR PRESIDENTIAL TEACHING AWARD

News Release

March 16, 2023

Five Nebraska teachers have been selected as finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

The three science and two math finalists are eligible to receive a PAEMST award, the nation’s highest honor for K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers. The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Jennifer Jones from Ogallala High School, Kristen Benton from Kenesaw High School, and Chelle Gillan from Central City Public Schools will represent Nebraska for Science. Angela Daughtrey from Bellevue West High School and Arnold Talero from Norris Public School will represent the state for Math.

State Finalists represent the most outstanding teachers Nebraska has to offer and serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow teachers.

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, education researchers, district level personnel, and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. Up to two teachers—mathematics or science—from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Territories, and schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) receive the award. Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a Presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state/jurisdiction and national STEM teaching.