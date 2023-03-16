Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. Included in Game Changers Report released by Natural Products Canada

Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. is thrilled to announce their inclusion in this report and being recognized for their mission to offset their plastic use.

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lita’s Mexican Foods is being recognized for its mission to offset their plastic use by operating as a Plastic Negative company as they create natural, convenient, vegan products."It is an honor to be recognized alongside this group of trailblazing female entrepreneurs. It is our mission to authentically represent Mexican cuisine and culture while helping to create a better world. This report proves that sustainability in business matters, and we should all be doing our part to make a positive environmental impact.” - Jackie Thomas, CEO, Co-Founder Lita’s Mexican FoodsNPC is a national organization that supports bio-based innovation, and this first of its kind Game Changers report showcases the breadth of female leadership in Canadian companies that are creating economic and social impact through their natural and bio-based products. The report features companies from across the country with products designed for consumers seeking new options for their health and wellness such as food, beauty and personal care items, as well as industrial products such as bio resins and biopesticides that help corporations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals.“Canadians should be proud of these innovative companies that are delivering better, healthier options for people and the planet,” says Shelley King, CEO, Natural Products Canada. “The women leading these companies are truly making a difference, and we are very proud to provide this platform to introduce them to new customers and partners.”Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women is sponsored by TD.The Game Changers report can be accessed at www.canadiangamechangers.ca Lita’s Mexican Foods is Canada’s first and only 100% vegan Mexican frozen food manufacturer and aims to become the Mexican food category leader in Canada. What started as a home-based business has grown into a multi-line selection of clean label products that incorporate the authentic flavours of traditional Mexican dishes in options like vegan taquitos, Certified Organic uncooked flour tortillas and taco kits. Lita’s mission has always been to create high quality products that are built upon a social and environmental framework, which they are succeeding at by reducing their plastic footprint as a Certified Plastic Negative Company and with community outreach and inclusive hiring practices. As they await an eco-plastic alternative that meets food safety demands, they have partnered with rePurpose Global, which has enabled Lita’s to remove over 300,000 single use plastic bags from nature annually; and in 2022, they were honored by WorkBC for providing an inclusive workplace. Today, Lita’s products can be found in over 200 natural, independent, and conventional retailers across Canada, as well as several food service establishments.Natural Products Canada (NPC) is the driving force behind Canada’s Natural Product Innovation Cluster–a strategic and diverse community focused on the development and commercialization of naturally-derived products and technologies in health and life sciences, natural resources, agriculture and agri-food, and sustainable bioproducts. As part of its role in the Cluster, NPC offers in-depth advice and a suite of commercialization programs to Canadian early-stage companies and research institutes; provides connections and innovation scouting services to corporations and investors; and leverages an investment fund (NPC Ventures) to help develop and de-risk promising Canadian opportunities. NPC has received financial support from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund, administered by the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Centre of Excellence in Commercialization and Research (CECR) program, administered by the Networks of Centres of Excellence.