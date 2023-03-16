Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helps Foreclosed Homeowner with Successful Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Melissa Rivera purchased her home in Pittsburg, CA with an FHA loan through Quicken Loans, Inc. on August 19, 2016. Still, she fell behind on her mortgage payments due to financial difficulties, her mortgage was modified on March 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to fall behind on payments again, leading to a Notice of Default, then a Notice of Trustee Sale.
Her home was sold at a trustee auction on October 14, 2022 to a third-party highest bidder for $408,100.00. Her Lender sold Melissa’s home for more than what was owed to them which left her excess Surplus funds of $136,865.00 but without her family’s home.
After receiving many solicitations from foreclosure consultants and law firms only seeking to help her obtain her surplus funds, Melissa decided to seek help from a reputable and experienced organization. She Google searched the words "Who can help me with a Trustee Sale Reversal" and was directed to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, who introduced her to Consumer Defense Law Group ‘CDLG’. On February 23, 2023, Melissa signed a No-Out-Pocket cost wrongful foreclosure retainer with CDLG, who swiftly filed case #C23-00489 in the Superior Court of Contra Costa County.
On March 10, 2023 Melissa was informed by her attorney's office of Consumer Defense Law Group (CDLG), via the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, that CDLG had successfully obtained a Surplus Trustee Sale Reversal, putting her Home back in Melissa’s name.
Melissa's story reminds homeowners facing financial difficulties that seeking help from experienced professionals is crucial. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group are committed to helping homeowners like Melissa fight for their Homeownership rights. Melissa is now working with the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates to get a loan modification or a new loan. In the worst-case scenario, she may decide to sell her home to a family member in efforts of keeping her home within her family instead of being evicted from a foreclosed home.
For more information, don't hesitate to contact the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates at Help@NACAlaw.org or phone 1-855-NACA-HELP. Contact the Consumer Defense Law Group at 1-800-LAW-0678 or email info@CDlawgroup.com.
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 855-622-2435
email us here
