Updated with Video* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4700 Block of Sheriff Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 4700 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:10 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/dN0DOkLPlHw

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.