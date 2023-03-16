Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:30 am, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

Previously, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

 

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

