Federal procurement and acquisition policies: Removing barriers to reform

Each year, the federal government purchases roughly $665 billion in goods and services from outside contractors, accounting for 10 percent of its total budget. Agencies buy everything from software and hardware to defense and security equipment, security systems, construction materials, professional services, travel, and office supplies. Given the magnitude of external money spent, and workforce contracted, it is important that there be fairness, transparency, and equity in federal awards. But government procurement is not easy to navigate, especially for businesses without experience in submitting bids or understanding agency requirements and processes.  

On April 4, join Governance Studies at Brookings for an expert panel discussion on how to improve national government procurement processes, especially for small businesses, moderated by Senior Fellow Darrell West.   

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #BrookingsProcurement. 

