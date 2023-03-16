FGA Sounds the Alarm on Permanent 'Woke Army' Being Assembled Inside the Federal Government

President Biden's new 'Equity Teams' will embed gender ideology, environmental justice, radical racial theory, and collectivist equity philosophy into every major federal agency

NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) is sounding the alarm on the Biden administration's Executive Order 14091 (EO), titled "Executive Order Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government." By March 18, each major federal agency is ordered to assemble an "Agency Equity Team" "to coordinate the implementation of equity initiatives and ensure…equitable outcomes" in every facet of government business.

To shine a light on this unprecedented scheme, FGA is launching an investigation into this EO and filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests targeting the 23 agencies addressed in the Equity EO, including the Departments of State, Justice, Defense, Labor, Transportation, Social Security, Education, Labor, and Health and Human Services. FGA will share the information gathered with Congress, the states, and the American people.

"These equity teams are a Trojan horse planted in the heart of every federal agency to fundamentally change decision-making across the bureaucracy. Their goal is to continuously and permanently embed Left-wing ideology into every agency action," said Tarren Bragden, FGA President and CEO. "We cannot allow this new 'woke army' to force un-American philosophy into all corners of our federal government. They will degrade our nation's capabilities and effectiveness, while undermining our liberty and security."

"We've seen the economic devastation over the first two years of the Biden presidency. If radical ideology is ingrained into every policy and regulatory decision at all agencies, the impact on the American people and economy will be widespread, devastating, and impossible to reverse," Tarren Bragdon added.

This plan, developed by a Left-wing activist group, is designed to circumvent the normal, democratic process and instead force their ideology onto Americans using "government equity leaders and practitioners" from within the government itself. The Biden administration has adopted the group's plan through EO 14091, which will take full effect, if allowed, before the end of President Biden's term.

"The clock is ticking on President Biden's term. And the radical forces inside his administration and their partners on the outside know they have limited time to embed their 'leaders and practitioners' into every federal agency before they lose power. If successful, this 'woke army' will outlast the Biden presidency and become a permanent fixture deeply entrenched in our government," said Stewart Whitson, FGA legal director. "Through this investigation, FGA is fighting to expose this attempted ideological takeover of our federal agencies, and we won't stop until we've uncovered the truth. We will share the information we uncover with Congress, the states, and the American people so that, together, we can help stop this unconstitutional effort before it's too late."

