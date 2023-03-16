VOC Energy Trust Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

VOC Energy Trust (the "Trust") VOC on March 16, 2023 filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the "SEC Filings" section of the Trust's website at http://voc.q4web.com/home/default.aspx as well as on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Trust unitholders may also request a printed copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge by submitting a request in writing to:

VOC Energy Trust

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee

Elaina C. Rodgers

(713) 483-6020

601 Travis Street, Floor 16, Houston, TX 77002

