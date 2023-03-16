Submit Release
Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Including Year-to-Date Revenue Growth of 48%

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2022

 
Revenues

 $

               2,260,414

 

 $

           1,811,041

 

 $

           5,379,960

 

 $

            3,636,050

Costs of services

 

                         4,305

 

                   39,349

 

                   61,603

 

                    85,429

Gross profit

 

                  2,256,109

 

 

              1,771,692

 

 

              5,318,357

 

 

               3,550,621

 
Costs and expenses:              
Consulting expense

 

                     130,500

 

                 309,545

 

                 455,892

 

                  675,180

Marketing

 

                       23,549

 

 

                   23,945

 

 

                   64,211

 

 

                    67,771

Rent 

 

                       17,187

 

                   11,869

 

                   51,586

 

                    34,480

Payroll and payroll related expenses

 

                     946,043

 

 

              1,241,332

 

 

              2,592,891

 

 

               3,032,987

General and administrative costs

 

                     568,253

 

                 320,724

 

              1,241,365

 

               1,277,146

               Total costs and expenses

 

                  1,685,532

 

 

              1,907,415

 

 

              4,405,945

 

 

               5,087,564

Operating income (loss)

 

                     570,577

 

               (135,723)

 

                 912,412

 

              (1,536,943)

               
Other income (expense):
Interest expense

 

                     (17,632)

 

 

                 (20,573)

 

 

                  (76,922)

 

 

                   (90,844)

Gain on debt conversion

 

                                 -

 

                            -

 

                 224,260

 

                              -

Debt forgiveness

 

                                 -

 

 

              1,904,302

 

 

                             -

 

 

               1,904,302

Amortization of intangible assets

 

                     (25,914)

 

                            -

 

                  (68,076)

 

                              -

Realized loss on sale of investment

 

                                 -

 

 

                            -

 

 

                (406,060)

 

 

                              -

Unrealized gain on equity securities

 

                  1,866,468

 

                            -

 

              1,857,500

 

               3,275,745

Total other income (expense)

 

                  1,822,922

 

 

              1,883,729

 

 

              1,530,702

 

 

               5,089,203

               Net income before taxes

 

                  2,393,499

 

              1,748,006

 

              2,443,114

 

               3,552,260

  Income tax expense (benefit)

 

                     697,000

 

 

                 (73,000)

 

 

                 499,000

 

 

                  548,000

Net income 

 $

               1,696,499

 $

           1,821,006

 $

           1,944,114

 $

            3,004,260

               
Basic earnings per share

 $

                        0.33

 $

                    0.64

 $

                    0.46

 $

                     1.16

Diluted earnings per share

 $

                        0.33

 

 $

                    0.63

 

 $

                    0.46

 

 $

                     1.14

 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic

 

5,166,299

 

2,842,924

 

4,208,216

 

2,589,142

Diluted

 

5,166,549

 

 

2,882,825

 

 

4,208,466

 

 

2,629,043

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


