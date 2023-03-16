Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Including Year-to-Date Revenue Growth of 48%
|
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
January 31, 2023
|
January 31, 2022
|
January 31, 2023
|
January 31, 2022
|Revenues
|
$
|
2,260,414
|
$
|
1,811,041
|
$
|
5,379,960
|
$
|
3,636,050
|Costs of services
|
|
4,305
|
|
39,349
|
|
61,603
|
|
85,429
|Gross profit
|
|
2,256,109
|
|
1,771,692
|
|
5,318,357
|
|
3,550,621
|Costs and expenses:
|Consulting expense
|
|
130,500
|
|
309,545
|
|
455,892
|
|
675,180
|Marketing
|
|
23,549
|
|
23,945
|
|
64,211
|
|
67,771
|Rent
|
|
17,187
|
|
11,869
|
|
51,586
|
|
34,480
|Payroll and payroll related expenses
|
|
946,043
|
|
1,241,332
|
|
2,592,891
|
|
3,032,987
|General and administrative costs
|
|
568,253
|
|
320,724
|
|
1,241,365
|
|
1,277,146
|Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,685,532
|
|
1,907,415
|
|
4,405,945
|
|
5,087,564
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
570,577
|
|
(135,723)
|
|
912,412
|
|
(1,536,943)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|
|
(17,632)
|
|
(20,573)
|
|
(76,922)
|
|
(90,844)
|Gain on debt conversion
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
224,260
|
|
-
|Debt forgiveness
|
|
-
|
|
1,904,302
|
|
-
|
|
1,904,302
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
(25,914)
|
|
-
|
|
(68,076)
|
|
-
|Realized loss on sale of investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(406,060)
|
|
-
|Unrealized gain on equity securities
|
|
1,866,468
|
|
-
|
|
1,857,500
|
|
3,275,745
|Total other income (expense)
|
|
1,822,922
|
|
1,883,729
|
|
1,530,702
|
|
5,089,203
|Net income before taxes
|
|
2,393,499
|
|
1,748,006
|
|
2,443,114
|
|
3,552,260
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
697,000
|
|
(73,000)
|
|
499,000
|
|
548,000
|Net income
|
$
|
1,696,499
|
$
|
1,821,006
|
$
|
1,944,114
|
$
|
3,004,260
|Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
1.16
|Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
0.63
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
1.14
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
5,166,299
|
|
2,842,924
|
|
4,208,216
|
|
2,589,142
|Diluted
|
|
5,166,549
|
|
2,882,825
|
|
4,208,466
|
|
2,629,043