Iraq Twenty Years After

Propelled by a group of ideologues known as the neoconservatives, the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq started as a gambit by the George W. Bush administration to re-engineer the Middle East. Though justified as a response to Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s supposed involvement in the 11 September 2001 attacks in the U.S., and his alleged possession of capacity to make biological or other weapons of mass destruction, the reported purposes were broader. The war’s architects sought to make the region more friendly to U.S. interests, isolate Iran and, by turning out a member of the “rejectionist” Arab bloc, foist a “Pax Israeliana” on Palestinians – who had again tried, in a second intifada that began in 2000, to shake off Israeli military rule. Other motives were evidently at play as well: to exercise brute force as a way to demonstrate U.S. power after the 9/11 attacks and, for some neoconservatives, to prove that a democratising mission could counter the appeal of radical Islamist movements in the region. If the venture began in hubris and aspiration, it ended in tears. Its proponents’ unrealistic objectives combined with the law of unintended consequences to expose their ignorance and arrogance. Instead of causing democracy to sprout in the Middle East, the invasion created a security vacuum in the heart of the region. It unleashed an Iran intent on taking revenge for Washington’s backing of the Shah and the Hussein regime’s “imposed war” launched in 1980 to bring down the Islamic Revolution. It fuelled the rise of sectarian discourse, which helped turn political polarisation in Iraq into three years of brutal civil war. It punctured the myth of U.S. military might, leaving the country’s post-Cold War reputation as the sole superpower, one uniquely able to impose its will well beyond its shores, in tatters. It generated a new wave of jihadist groups, culminating in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, which not only exploited the chaos in the invasion’s wake but also deepened it further. The ISIS offensive in 2014 drew U.S. troops back to Iraq years after Washington had tried to wash its hands of the mess it created. Last but hardly least, the 2003 invasion made a mockery of the twin rationales the Bush administration had publicly offered for it: investigators found neither Iraqi weapons of mass destruction nor a link between Hussein’s regime and the 9/11 attacks. Anatomy of a Failure Iraq under the rule of Saddam Hussein’s brutal Baath party apparatus and security agencies was a nasty place, yet the joy his downfall brought many Iraqis – Kurds and Islamist Shiites, in particular – quickly faded. The ambivalence became evident very soon after the April 2003 “liberation”, when during a visit to Baghdad I was asked by hopeful denizens, who had welcomed U.S. troops’ arrival, why the soldiers had not restored public order, leaving gangs to ransack government buildings and make off with priceless loot from museums and the national library. These Iraqis found it incomprehensible that the U.S. military would allow such a mess; they interpreted it as malign intent – a conspiracy to advance imperial domination through destruction. The suggestion by U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld that “freedom’s untidy” did not appease them. They were further enraged by frequent Western media references to the “fall of Baghdad”, which inevitably invoked the Mongol sack of the city in 1258, when it was the centre of the Abbasid Empire and the cultural effervescence of the time, rather than the “fall of the regime”. Their Arab nationalist-inspired anti-invasion sentiments were widely shared in the Middle East, where the deposed regime had enjoyed significant popular support precisely for bucking the perceived U.S. agenda. (Many were unaware of, or closed their eyes to, what was happening inside Hussein’s prisons.)

Twenty years later, it is clear that the invasion was an abject failure in most respects.

Twenty years later, it is clear that the invasion was an abject failure in most respects, due not just to the lack of planning in the enterprise but also to the subsequent series of cock-ups that marked it. The U.S., almost from the get-go, lost the hearts and minds of many of the people it had come to liberate. The latter backed, with varying degrees of enthusiasm, the actions of a small minority who gravitated toward ever more violent resistance to what they correctly termed an “occupation” – a status confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross, guardian of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, as well as the U.S. itself. Whatever legal protections this standing afforded Iraqi civilians, it also connoted a level of foreign domination that went down poorly with many of them. Within weeks, more blunders followed. They started with the installation of a U.S. proconsul, L. Paul “Jerry” Bremer, with sweeping powers and limited knowledge of the country. Then came the disbandment of the army by his hand, even though of all Iraq’s myriad security structures, the army had exhibited the least obvious loyalty to the regime, and had an officer corps that could have been reformed to provide countrywide security. Another massive misstep was the purge of former Baath party members from the state, a move pushed by the vendetta-driven Shiite Islamist parties that were angling for control. As carried out by the U.S., de-Baathification was indiscriminate, with all officials from the party’s senior layers removed; but it wound up being selective, as the Islamist parties subsequently quietly pardoned many of the Shiite Baathists (except a few who had been regime henchmen) and gave them positions in the new order, but not the Sunnis. Topping it all off was the creation of a governing structure modelled on Lebanon’s muhasasa system of political representation of ethno-confessional communities by their supposed demographic size. Such an arrangement may encourage consensus-driven politics, but it militates against effective governance: everyone has a seat at the table, but no one can make decisions. It breeds all manner of corruption, as politicians dole out patronage to their constituents, which their counterparts cannot challenge, lest they bring down the entire edifice. Together with the failure to stop the looting, these actions were the occupation’s original sins. A Tale of Two Themes The two overarching themes of the past two decades, however, have been, first, how the U.S., in concert with returning exiles, consistently defined Iraq as comprising three main communities – Kurds, Shiites and Sunni Arabs – and relegated the last group, in a single undifferentiated blob, to being the official losers. Iraq became a textbook case of how exclusion – in this case of disempowered Sunnis under what emerged as Shiite Islamist rule – breeds grievance, the accumulation of which can spawn violence. With the Sunnis out of power, an insurgency led by al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI) thrived amid the disorder, which the U.S. was unable to remedy and, arguably, uninterested in fixing. Not wishing to be mired in the region one day longer, Washington had largely pulled its troops out by the end of 2011, only to return three years later as ISIS (which sprang from AQI) seized territory in northern Syria and Iraq. Today, ISIS may have been suppressed by military means, but grievance simmers, fed by neglectful governance, political underrepresentation and lack of access to patronage. The populations of Falluja, Ramadi, what remains of Mosul and a host of smaller towns in the west and north west have, in effect, received the blame for all the old regime’s depredations. ISIS remnants, hiding out in rough terrain, carry out local operations while waiting for the day that Baghdad’s power weakens once more.

The U.S. occupation enabled Iran to spread its influence through Iraq ... up to the borders of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria