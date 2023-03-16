After losing 2 properties, Homeowner finally reaches out to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates to save the 3rd one
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Hurdle had always been a proud and independent woman. She worked hard her entire life, saving every penny to build up her real estate. Over the years, she had acquired three properties, one of which she was using for her own house in Las Vegas and the other two she rented out to the tenants, generating a steady stream of income that allowed her to live comfortably. But then, some unexpected financial issues arose.
Her lender was the same for all three properties. Despite all the challenges, she continued to pay what she could towards her mortgage payments and had been in contact with the lender all the time, sending them the proof of the payment she was making back and forth but the lender didn’t want to hear it. She also tried to work with an Attorney, but as Renee said, her attorney’s God is ‘Money.’
Unfortunately, Renee’s worst fear came true when she lost 2 of her properties in Auction despite her efforts to communicate with the bank and send them the necessary documents and payment receipts in 2016 & 2017.
She was also tired of all the phone calls from the investors trying to buy her 3rd property, which she considers property from God.
Feeling hopeless and afraid of losing the 3rd property, which was $72,650.17 delinquent with a monthly payment of $1507.08 on an interest rate of 5.5%, Renee started looking for Nonprofit Organizations helping people with the foreclosure. Finally, she contacted the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates through a Google search on January 2021.
One of their experienced volunteer advocates told Renee not to lose hope and explained what they do and how they will save her house from the upcoming foreclosure on April 8th, 2021. They gathered all the correct documents, filed an application, submitted the loan modification to the lender, and successfully canceled the foreclosure date.
After working hard with the lender, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates assist Renee with the Free Loan modification in January 2023 on a new monthly payment of $1672.27 with ZERO delinquent amount on the same interest rate of 5.5%. It wasn’t an easy journey, but Renee was grateful for the help and support from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. She considers them as her Answer to the prayers.
If you're in a similar situation and require assistance from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, you can contact them at HELP@NACAlaw.org or call 855-NACA-HELP for more information.
J. De La Vega
If you're in a similar situation and require assistance from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, you can contact them at HELP@NACAlaw.org or call 855-NACA-HELP for more information.
