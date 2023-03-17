NAHQ Welcomes Vice President of Marketing and Membership

NAHQ Vice President Stacey Rubin

NAHQ has announced the addition of Stacey Rubin to its executive team as vice president of its marketing and membership function.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) has announced the addition of Stacey Rubin to its executive team as vice president of NAHQ’s marketing and membership. In this role, Rubin will work directly with NAHQ’s senior executives and marketing, membership, and public relations staff to drive growth and enhance the reputation of the organization across the healthcare industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Stacey to NAHQ in this important leadership role,” said Stephanie Mercado, CAE, CPHQ, chief executive officer and executive director of NAHQ. “Her integrated marketing background and expertise in brand management will elevate our approach to communications with all stakeholders.”

Rubin comes to NAHQ with more than 25 years of award-winning B2B/B2C blue-chip brand experience across diverse industries on both the client and agency sides of the business. Her marketing leadership includes recent executive roles at companies such as DDB Worldwide, School Specialty, and Epsilon. Her accolades include a Women of Excellence award in leadership from Path to Purchase Institute.

“I was drawn to NAHQ’s mission to advance healthcare quality across the continuum,” said Rubin. “I look forward to leading the marketing team in further building the NAHQ brand, supporting our product marketing efforts, and elevating the member experience.”

Rubin has earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/marketing from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management in Chicago.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

