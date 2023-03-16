Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,336 in the last 365 days.

Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN, a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. GMT (6:35 a.m. ET). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world's dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005574/en/

You just read:

Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more