Grove to Present at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV ("Grove" or "the Company"), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum.

The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website, investors.grove.co. Following the event, a replay will be available for 120 days.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against Grove's strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025.

For more information, visit www.grove.com.

