Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,289 in the last 365 days.

Torrid Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") CURV, a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Management will host a conference call that afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 407-9208 or (201) 493-6784 for international callers. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://investors.torrid.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call until March 30, 2023. To access the telephone replay please dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, conference ID 13735712. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company's website at https://investors.torrid.com.

About Torrid

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. Torrid is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005405/en/

You just read:

Torrid Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more