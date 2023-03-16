Submit Release
Rani Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Rani Therapeutics" or "Rani") RANI, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 22 after the close of trading. Rani's management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To access the call by phone, please use this registration link, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. After the live webcast, the event will be archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Rani's website at Events & Presentations.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill™ capsules, which are a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill™ capsules.  For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com


