Escient Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Efficacy of EP262 in a Mouse Model of Atopic Dermatitis at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Data shows that EP262 attenuates skin inflammation in a human MRGPRX2 transgenic mouse model that replicates key pathophysiological features of human atopic dermatitis

Results support the initiation of a clinical proof-of-concept study in atopic dermatitis, planned for the second half of 2023

Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics for the potential treatment of a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders, today announced the presentation of preclinical data in a mouse model of atopic dermatitis related to the company's EP262 development program at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 17-21, 2023.

EP262 is a potent, highly selective antagonist of MRGPRX2 which inhibits agonist-induced mast cell degranulation and activation of the downstream inflammatory cascade and represents a novel therapeutic treatment for a broad range of mast cell-mediated disorders.

The presentation highlights preclinical data demonstrating that 4-week treatment with EP262 potently attenuates disease phenotype and Th2 inflammation in the house dust mite / staphylococcus aureus enterotoxin B (HDM/SEB) model of atopic dermatitis using proprietary humanized MRGPRX2 transgenic mice.

Details of the presentation are shown below:

Presentation Title: MRPGRX2 Antagonist EP262 Prevents Inflammation and Disease in a Mouse Model of Atopic Dermatitis

Presenter: Joshua Wollam, PhD, Associate Director, Translational Biology and Drug Discovery, Escient Pharmaceuticals

Session Date and Time: Friday, March 17, 2023, 1:45 PM CDT

Conference website: https://www.aad.org/member/meetings-education/am23

The abstract will be available on Escient's website (under Scientific Presentations) here: https://www.escientpharma.com/science/publications/

About EP262

EP262 is a potent, highly selective once-daily small molecule antagonist of MRGPRX2, a receptor expressed on mast cells that is activated by numerous ligands, including many peptides released from sensory neurons as well as other cell types. In response to MRGPRX2 activation, mast cells release histamine, tryptase, chymase, chemokines and cytokines, which can cause itchy hives, angioedema, type 2 inflammation (through engagement of the adaptive immune system), and chronic pruritus and pain. Escient's preclinical data demonstrates that, by blocking activation of MRGPRX2, EP262 has the potential to effectively treat a broad range of mast cell-mediated diseases, with an initial focus on chronic urticarias and atopic dermatitis.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by abnormalities in immune regulation and skin barrier function. The disease typically manifests with itchy eczematous skin lesions. Thickening, crusting and cracking of the skin may also develop over time. Hypersensitivity to house dust mites and skin colonization by staphylococcus aureus are present in the majority of patients. And these are among the causative or exacerbating factors thought to contribute to the disease.

About Escient Pharmaceuticals

Escient Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address a broad range of neurosensory-inflammatory disorders. The company's pipeline includes two first-in-class small molecule antagonists targeting MRGPRX2 for the treatment of various mast cell mediated disorders and MRGPRX4 for cholestatic pruritus. Based in San Diego, California, Escient is led by an experienced management and scientific team and funded by top-tier life science investors.

Visit www.escientpharma.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005315/en/