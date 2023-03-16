Iowa 76/Main Street in McGregor temporarily closed starting Monday, April 3

Posted on: March 16, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 16, 2023 – Motorists driving in McGregor in the coming weeks will notice construction work taking place along Iowa 76/Main Street beginning on Monday, March 20, weather permitting. Initial utility work not impacting traffic will begin in preparation for a two-year concrete pavement replacement project.

Starting on Monday, April 3, and throughout the entire 2023 construction season, construction will occur in stages on Iowa 76/Main Street between River Street and B Street. This will require closing access into McGregor from the north to allow installation of utilities, concrete pavement and sidewalk replacement, and lighting.

Motorists will follow a signed detour route using U.S. 18 and Iowa 76 to reach McGregor from the west. Changeable message signs will be in place along the route to provide any updates for future traffic pattern changes and temporary signs will identify street routes to businesses and parking.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact, Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us