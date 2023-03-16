$150 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region and West and Central Africa

Today I am announcing $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Niger and other countries throughout the Sahel region through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

This assistance addresses humanitarian needs in West and Central Africa and the Sahel, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, as well as neighboring countries impacted by the regional crisis. It will help provide life-saving support to refugees, asylum seekers, and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity in the region. This assistance also includes funding to support Sahelian refugees and migrants in Libya and those evacuated to Niger for further protection and assistance.

This announcement brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the response to the region to more than $233 million in FY 2023. Our continued support provides urgent, life-saving support, including food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, and other key services.