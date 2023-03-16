Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,315 in the last 365 days.

$150 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region and West and Central Africa

Today I am announcing $150 million in new humanitarian assistance for Niger and other countries throughout the Sahel region through the Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

This assistance addresses humanitarian needs in West and Central Africa and the Sahel, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger, as well as neighboring countries impacted by the regional crisis. It will help provide life-saving support to refugees, asylum seekers, and others impacted by conflict and food insecurity in the region. This assistance also includes funding to support Sahelian refugees and migrants in Libya and those evacuated to Niger for further protection and assistance.

This announcement brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance for the response to the region to more than $233 million in FY 2023.  Our continued support provides urgent, life-saving support, including food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, and other key services.

You just read:

$150 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance for the Sahel Region and West and Central Africa

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more