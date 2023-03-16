Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,316 in the last 365 days.

Harvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Green will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 22-23, 2023.

Mr. Green will present on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. The presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website for a limited period of time.

Harvard Bioscience will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023.

To register for the presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact:

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Investor Relations
(508) 893-3120
investors@harvardbioscience.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Harvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more