Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show Reveals Its Annual List of America’s Healthcare Impact Award Winners

You can only achieve optimal health when you address the root cause of your disease. Anything other than that, you are simply putting a band aid on the wound.”CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Docs Podcast & Top Docs Show today announced that Tremedy Integrative Medicine has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Top Docs says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. At Top Docs we believe medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways."
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It is important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Tremedy Integrative Medicine is a functional wellness clinic in Atlanta, GA offering services like Prolozone therapy, hormone therapy, and PRP. Their dedicated team includes a Nurse Practitioner, Nutritionist, Mental Health Counselor, and Acupuncturist.
The Tremedy team takes the time to understand each patient’s medical history, stress levels, lifestyle, social habits, spirituality, mental health, and dietary patterns. By combining this information with state-of-the-art diagnostic testing and treatment modalities, they are able to construct personalized treatment plans for every patient. Tremedy’s goal is to get to the root cause of symptoms using natural interventions as much as possible while minimizing the use of prescription drugs. The team takes pride in guiding their patients through therapies, treatments, and any needed lifestyle adjustments to make the healing journey relaxing and mindful.
About DotCom Magazine DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing news and unique interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. At DotCom Magazine, we put people with entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of every story. We take an “entrepreneur's first” approach in everything we report and every interview we conduct. We cover real entrepreneur stories from visionaries that are making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it's interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. The people at DotCom Magazine considers the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it's important to us. We report in a reliable and easy to understand voice. DotCom Magazine offers news with our locally staffed newsroom and is digitally read throughout the world. We are committed to listening to our readers to make sure we're as open and responsive as possible.
About the DotCom Magazine Impact Company of The Year Awards: DotCom Magazine celebrates the remarkable achievements of today’s entrepreneurial superstars — the privately held small businesses that drive our economy. At DotCom Magazine, we believe that the entrepreneurs of the world are the real superstars. We celebrate the risk takers that are committed to building a great company. From startups to more mature companies, from companies’ juts putting income on the books to companies with revenues in the millions and tens of millions, if a company is making an impact, DotCom Magazine is going to report on it. The 2021 Impact Company Awards are open to all companies for consideration. For more information visit www.DotComMagazine.com
