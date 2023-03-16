Bridge Repair Work to Begin on S.D. Highway 73 North of Howes and U.S. Highway 212 East of Faith

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says on Monday, March 20, 2023, bridge repair work is scheduled to begin in two locations including S.D. Highway 73 north of Howes over Cherry Creek and on U.S. Highway 212 east of Faith over Bear Creek.

With both bridge repair projects, traffic will be reduced to one lane at the bridges with stop signs at each end. Bridge work is expected to be completed by the end of May. This is the first phase of a project that will continue with milling and asphalt paving once the bridge work is complete.

The prime contractor on this $12.7 million project is Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND. The overall completion date is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-