Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:56 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 15, 2023, 23-year-old Lucky Curry, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).