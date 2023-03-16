Talon Point Capital Broker’s $6.3M Inlet Way Sale
Mr. Boyd is a Deal Maker, his relationship building skills are what makes the difference in creating unique solutions.”PALM BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach-based Talon Point Capital, a full-service real estate advisory firm, announced the sale of the off-market 10-unit condominium property directly on Palm Beach Inlet in Palm Beach Shores, FL for $6.3 million. Talon Point said the buyer is a long-term client, a private investor with a diverse portfolio of real estate holdings.
Talon Point Capital is intimately familiar with the oceanfront enclave community, as owner of income property in Palm Beach Shores and having represented many investors, they were able to advise this buyer to a successful transaction.
“There’s so much more to a successful contract than just the pricing. This is a testament to the quality of our presentation skills and our sophisticated investor profile that put our contracts on top”, Albert Boyd, Broker of Talon Point Capital, said in a press release.
Talon Point Capital spearheaded the intense negotiating that developed after several challenging factors threatened to derail the transaction while under contract. After approximately five months of addendums and various potential obstacles the sale finally closed. The buyer stated, “Mr. Boyd is a “Deal Maker”, his relationship building skills are what makes the difference in creating unique solutions”. The location of this property provides for a few value-add options for the buyer to include a possible luxury condominium development site. Albert Boyd further commented that “This particular transaction, with 10 different owners, all out of state, required some tenacity and a level head to keep all parties engaged during the five months of troubleshooting. This transaction reflected Talon Point’s “Commitment To The Mission” philosophy”.
The property is located at 320 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL. Talon Point Capital provides off-market niche opportunities to a clientele of discriminating investors who value our services in the hospitality, multifamily, residential development, and retail sectors. As investors and niche developers, Talon Point’s team understands real estate finance, the value-add development process and a sound plan. In addition, our investors appreciate our specialty services that include our CPA’s tax planning for real estate investors & developers, our own decades of in-house experience as well as our bi-lingual team with direct connections in South America, Europe and nationally. Our ability to provide debt and equity placement and to structure JV agreements and partnerships set Talon Point Capital apart from the typical commercial investment brokerage. Our seasoned professionals are poised to assist investors on several levels. For more information email; ABoyd@TalonPointCapital.com.
