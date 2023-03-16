Rosy & Earnest introduces new EWG Verified™ line of fine fragrances with complete ingredient transparency
Rosy & Earnest, a new niche fragrance brand, is only the second Eau de parfum brand worldwide and the first in Canada to meet EWG’s strict criteria.
Our aim at Rosy & Earnest is to create exclusive fragrances that are beautiful yet safe”MONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosy & Earnest, a new niche perfume brand, launches today and presents two new EWG Verified fine fragrances, Be Rosy and Be Earnest. Rosy & Earnest is one of a handful of fine fragrance brands to receive the coveted EWG Verified certification, important to customers who believe in protecting their health and safety.
— Caroline Gélineault, co-founder of Rosy & Earnest.
“We believe in transparency and in making fragrances that don’t contain harmful ingredients. That is why we commit to listing all our ingredients and are proud to say that our fragrances are EWG Verified – a mark that ensures that products are free from chemicals of concern and meet the strictest standards for your health.” Said Caroline Gélineault, co-founder of the brand.
The nose behind the scents is Nathalie Feisthauer, an award-winning Master perfumer who worked for Givaudan for 20 years before opening her own independent company, Lab Scent, based in Paris, France. “Imagining fragrances around beautiful raw materials while respecting the convictions of transparency was a challenge that truly inspired me,” said Nathalie Feisthauer.
The EWG Verified™ mark recognizes products that meet EWG’s strictest standards for your health and product transparency. “The process to create EWG Verified fragrances was certainly a challenge, but we could not be happier with the results!” said Marilou Hamer, the second co-founder of Rosy & Earnest.
“Our aim at Rosy & Earnest is to create exclusive fragrances that are beautiful yet safe” said Caroline Gélineault, co-founder of Rosy & Earnest. “Many people are not aware that when we see the word “fragrance” on a label, it can “hide” components from a list of more than 3000 to 4000 ingredients, including several linked to health hazards. We believe that everyone should know what they are putting on their skin, and we want our customers to know that when using Rosy & Earnest products, they can trust that our fragrance formulations are created with the utmost care to ensure safety.”
Each fragrance is available in 50ml and retails for $125 USD or 165$ CAN. A discovery sample set including both fragrances is also available for $12 USD or 15$ CAD. The fragrances are now available exclusively online at www.rosyandearnest.com in Canada and the US, with plans to further expand the line in the future.
For more information on Rosy & Earnest and its new signature fragrances please visit www.rosyandearnest.com.
About Rosy & Earnest
Rosy & Earnest is a niche fragrance brand with 100% transparency in its ingredients list. All of the fragrances are EWG Verified, a mark that ensures that the fragrances are free from chemicals of concern and meet the strictest standards for your health. It is only the second line of “Eau de parfum” to receive the respected EWG Verified Mark worldwide, and the first in Canada and one of a handful of brands in the fragrance category.
About Environmental Working Group
The Environmental Working Group is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that empowers people to live healthier lives in a healthier environment. Through research, advocacy and unique education tools, EWG drives consumer choice and civic action. Visit www.ewg.org for more information.
