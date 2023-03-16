Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Company will participate in the UBS 17th Annual Infrastructure and E&C Conference in Dallas, TX.

in Dallas, TX. On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 4:15 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a virtual fireside chat format at the 2 nd Annual New Street Research and BCG Fiber-to-the-Future Conference .

. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET, the Company will present in a virtual fireside chat format at the 2nd Annual Cowen Fiber-to-the-Home Symposium.



Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. The fireside chat presentations will be live audio webcasted and accessible from the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live events.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171