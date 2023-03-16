Electric Bike Company Announces Flexible Dealer Options for Bicycle Stores
EBC is breaking ground with innovative, customizable options to suit dealer needs and maximize sales.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Bike Company dealers now have the opportunity to take their business mobile! Dealers can choose from one of two interactive dealer packages: The Design Wall/Kiosk or EBC’s new Mobile Enterprise. Dealers can select, mix, match, and customize display options and interactive kiosks to suit floor space, business goals, financial budget, and customer demands. This is a state of the art, unique user experience that allows customers to design a bike from ground up while seeing it come to life on the screen. Proven to generate $1-$5 million in additional revenue per year. Our interactive Design Wall/Kiosk offers a unique, colorful, and interactive design experience, and includes:
A Mobile Design Kiosk of 2'x2' or a 40”, 55” or 65” Touch-screen monitor
Sample paint chips of over 40 colors
1x display bike of choice
1x demo bike of choice
Optional E-Helmet™ Display Stand
Dealers taking advantage of the Design Kiosk can operate their EBC business in a smaller footprint. The Design Kiosk requires minimal set up and receives automatic updates. The Kiosk itself fits in a 2’x2’ space, or 8’x4’ space with a bike and platform. Through the Kiosk or Touch Screen, customers may purchase EBC bikes, helmets and accessories directly through EBC’s website or traditionally through a dealer’s own POS.
Our Mobile Enterprise enables EBC Dealers and aspiring entrepreneurs the ability to sell our E-bikes anywhere- at events, hotels, or on beachside bike paths. There’s no need for inventory, rent, or high overhead! An operator simply leases an EBC branded van from us and purchases the Design Wall/Kiosk package (with Kiosk option), which can be transported anywhere and converted into a mobile shopping unit. Take your EBC brochures and business cards and start selling!
For over the past 10 years, ELECTRIC BIKE COMPANY has earned its reputation for producing the best American-made, custom-built electric cruisers in the world. EBC does so by using the highest quality globally sourced materials and components utilizing talented local bike builders, and inspecting and testing every e-bike in its Southern California factories before delivering it to the customer’s door, fully assembled.
Julie Karges
Julie Karges
+1 949-500-6721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube