ProSomnus to Host Investor Call and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), the pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. ProSomnus Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the reported results and provide a business update.



Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: ProSomnus Q4 Earnings Registration Link. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: ProSomnus Q4 Earnings Call. The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ProSomnus website at News & Events.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

